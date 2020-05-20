Dominican National Domingo Garcia Suero Pleads Guilty to Fentanyl Distribution

Dominican National Pleads Guilty to Fentanyl Distribution, Firearm Possession and Social Security Fraud

(STL.News) – A Dominican national previously residing in Haverhill pleaded guilty today to fentanyl distribution and illegal firearm possession, among other charges.

Domingo Garcia Suero, 55, pleaded guilty during a videoconference to five counts of possession with intent to distribute and distribution of a controlled substance, specifically fentanyl, unlawful possession of a firearm with an obliterated serial number, two counts of Social Security fraud and one count of aggravated identity theft. U.S. Senior District Court Judge George A. O’Toole Jr. scheduled sentencing for Sept. 22, 2020. Garcia Suero was arrested and charged in December 2017.

Garcia Suero filed applications with the Massachusetts Registry of Motor Vehicles to renew his driver’s license and with MassHealth to receive benefits. In both applications, Garcia Suero provided a name and Social Security number belonging to a United States citizen from Puerto Rico. On five occasions in 2017, Garcia Suero sold and possessed fentanyl for sale. During a search of Garcia Suero’s apartment following his arrest, law enforcement recovered a Colt, model Police Positive .38 caliber revolver with an obliterated serial number and six rounds of .38 caliber ammunition. Garcia Suero has two prior drug trafficking convictions and is therefore prohibited from possessing a firearm and ammunition.

The charge of possession with intent to distribute and distribution of fentanyl in excess of 40 grams provides for a minimum sentence of eight years and up to life in prison, at least four years of supervised release and a fine of $8 million. The charge of felon in possession of a firearm provides for a sentence of up to 10 years in prison, three years of supervised release, and a fine of $250,000. The charge of Social Security fraud provides for a sentence of up to five years in prison, three years of supervised release and a fine of $250,000. The charge of aggravated identity theft provides for a mandatory minimum sentence of two years to run consecutive to any other imposed sentence. Sentences are imposed by a federal district court judge based on the U.S. Sentencing Guidelines and other statutory factors.

United States Attorney Andrew E. Lelling; Michael Shea, Acting Special Agent in Charge of Homeland Security Investigations in Boston; Phillip Coyne, Special Agent in Charge of the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, Office of Inspector General, Office of Investigations; Brian Boyle, Special Agent in Charge of the Drug Enforcement Administration, New England Field Division; Scott Antolik, Special Agent in Charge of the U.S. Social Security Administration, Office of Inspector General, Office of Investigations, Boston Field Office; Christina Scaringi, Special Agent in Charge of the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development, Office of Inspector General, Northeast Regional Office; Michael Mikulka, Special Agent in Charge of the U.S. Department of Labor, Office of Inspector General, Office of Investigations; William B. Gannon, Special Agent in Charge of the U.S. Department of State, Diplomatic Security Service, Boston Field Office; Joseph W. Cronin, Inspector in Charge of the U.S. Postal Inspection Service; Colonel Christopher Mason, Superintendent of the Massachusetts State Police; and Massachusetts State Auditor Suzanne M. Bump made the announcement today. Valuable assistance was provided by the U.S. Marshals Service and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives. Assistant U.S. Attorney Rachel Hemani of Lelling’s Criminal Division is prosecuting the case.

