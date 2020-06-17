Dominican National Cesar Rodriguez-Sanquentin Sentenced in Drug Trafficking Conspiracy

(STL.News) – A Dominican national who previously resided illegally in Methuen was sentenced yesterday in federal court in Boston for trafficking cocaine.

Cesar Rodriguez-Sanquentin, 27, was sentenced by U.S. District Court Judge Nathaniel M. Gorton to 37 months in prison and four years of supervised release. On Feb. 12, 2020, Rodriguez-Sanquentin pleaded guilty to one count of conspiracy to distribute 500 grams or more of cocaine and possession with intent to distribute 500 grams or more of cocaine.

In 2018, federal and state law enforcement began investigating a Brockton drug crew allegedly headed by Djuna Goncalves, a violent Brockton-area drug dealer. During the investigation, agents identified different Boston-based drug trafficking organizations that allegedly supplied Goncalves and others with heroin, fentanyl, cocaine, crack cocaine, and marijuana.

On Dec. 17, 2018, federal agents intercepted calls in which Rodriguez-Sanquentin promised to deliver a kilogram of cocaine to a customer. After Rodriguez-Sanquentin met with the customer, federal agents stopped and searched Rodriguez-Sanquentin’s car. Agents recovered a Kellogg’s Corn Flakes box that contained $33,611 in cash. On May 13, 2019, agents intercepted calls in which Rodriguez-Sanquentin agreed to supply cocaine to a Boston drug crew that had supplied Djuna Goncalves. Agents stopped Rodriguez-Sanquentin on the way to meet with the customer and recovered one kilogram of cocaine wrapped in a Christmas-themed gift bag from the engine compartment of Rodriguez-Sanquentin’s car.

United States Attorney Andrew E. Lelling; Michael Shea, Acting Special Agent in Charge of Homeland Security Investigations in Boston; Brian D. Boyle, Special Agent in Charge of the Drug Enforcement Administration, Boston Field Division; Colonel Christopher Mason, Superintendent of the Massachusetts State Police; Brockton Police Chief Emanuel Gomes; John Gibbons, United States Marshal for the District of Massachusetts; and Plymouth County District Attorney Timothy Cruz made the announcement. Assistant U.S. Attorneys Christopher Pohl and Alathea Porter of Lelling’s Narcotics and Money Laundering Unit prosecuted the case.

The details contained in the criminal complaint are allegations. The remaining defendants are presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt in a court of law.

