Dominic Raab hit by five new bullying allegations as probe continues

DOMINIC Raab has been hit by five new bullying allegations, No 10 revealed yesterday.

The investigation into the Deputy PM is now probing a total of eight separate complaints from civil servants.

Credit: JON BOND- The Sun

Senior lawyer Adam Tolley KC has widened his inquiry to include the latest claims, which are from his previous stint as Justice Secretary under Boris Johnson.

Labour and the Lib Dems called for Rishi Sunak to suspend the top Cabinet Minister during the investigation.

And Dave Penman of the FDA civil service union said: “Given the volume of complaints, if this was a civil servant – at any level – there’d be a legitimate question of whether they should be suspended pending the investigation.”

But the PM’s spokesman said that “it’s right there is an independent process, that the investigator looks into these claims thoroughly before coming to a view.”

Mr Raab denies bullying and insists he has “behaved professionally at all times”.

He called the investigation into himself last month when accusations first emerged.