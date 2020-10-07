Domestic Violence Awareness Month featured grant and organization

(STL.News) – United States Attorney Josh J. Minkler announced today’s Department of Justice, Office on Violence Against Women featured grant and grant recipient.

“We know that the sooner we can assist survivors in finding housing in combination with supportive case management, we increase their sustainability for a violence free future,” said Lisa Shafran, President, Turning Point Domestic Violence Services. “We are thrilled to have received a renewal of this grant which will only increase our capacity to serve those in need.”

Transitional Housing Assistance Grant for Victims of Domestic Violence, Dating Violence, Stalking, or Sexual Assault Program

The Transitional Housing Assistance Grants for Victims of Sexual Assault, Domestic Violence, Dating Violence, and Stalking (Transitional Housing Program) supports programs that provide 6-24 months of transitional housing with support services for victims who are homeless or in need of transitional housing as a result of a situation of sexual assault, domestic violence, dating violence, or stalking, and for whom emergency shelter services or other crisis intervention services are unavailable or insufficient. The program can fund transitional housing, short-term housing assistance, and voluntary support services for recipients of transitional housing, including counseling, childcare, transportation, and life skills, educational and/or job training.

Turning Point Domestic Violence Services

Turning Point Domestic Violence Services is a non-profit organization located in Columbus, Indiana that has provided victim services since 1975. The 25-bed Emergency Shelter serves a six-county area including Bartholomew, Brown, Decatur, Jackson, Johnson, and Shelby counties.

Through this grant, the organization will provide 60 clustered, and scattered-site residences for 60 survivors and their families through program-owned and private landlord housing units. Turning Point Domestic Violence Services will collaborate with its partner, the Family Service, Incorporated to provide a holistic, victim-centered, and multidisciplinary approach to transitional housing needs in the community.

This continuation project will use funds to provide both housing and supportive services to move survivors of domestic violence, dating violence, sexual assault, and stalking who are homeless to permanent housing. The project will assist clients for an anticipated minimum of 6 months and a maximum length of 24 months.

Services offered will focus on meeting the needs of the underserved Latino, Spanish-speaking, immigrant, deaf, disabled, rural, LGBTQ and substance abuse survivor population in the region. The grant activities will be tailored to meet the needs of the clients.

The range of optional support services include: rental and utility assistance, case management, safety planning, childcare, transportation, career counseling, financial and credit counseling, support groups, individual counseling, job training, education attainment, limited legal assistance, substance abuse services, court accompaniment, and housing advocacy. The project will also provide follow-up services for at least three months once permanent housing is secured.

CLICK to VIEW SOURCE

Syndication Partners: