Domestic Assault, Abuse by William J. Therieau in Brattleboro

Brattleboro, VT (STL.News) On 6/22/20 Brattleboro Police responded to a residence on Maple St. for a report of a household member threatening serious violence and arson.

Upon arrival, Police made contact with the residents, and spoke with them about their family member; William J. Therieau, a 31 year old male from Brattleboro.

Investigation revealed that Therieau, over the past several months, had physically abused, and put in fear for their safety, his elderly family members.

Therieau was taken into custody, and lodged at the Brattleboro Police Department. There he was processed, issued conditions of release, and held on bail.

Therieau will appear at Windham County Superior Court on 6/23/20 to answer his charges.

