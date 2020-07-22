Dollar General Literacy Foundation Launches the Yellow Glasses Project

Program aims to shine a light on literacy and education

Goodlettsville, TN (STL.News) Today, the Dollar General Literacy Foundation launched the Yellow Glasses Project, an awareness campaign designed to help shine a light on literacy and foster a brighter future for those in need. Beginning on July 20, customers at more than 16,500 Dollar General stores across the country can purchase a pair of yellow sunglasses for $2 each. Every Yellow Glasses purchase will provide 100 percent of proceeds directly to the Dollar General Literacy Foundation, which will support literacy and education programs across the communities Dollar General serves.

Dollar General shoppers are also encouraged to support and engage with the campaign by posting a photo of themselves wearing their Yellow Glasses on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

“When individuals buy, wear and share our $2 yellow sunglasses, they are helping empower others through literacy and education,” said Denine Torr, executive director for the Dollar General Literacy Foundation. “For over 27 years, the Foundation has invested in programs that help increase access to educational instruction for individuals of all ages. The Yellow Glasses Project is a fun and exciting way to elevate awareness about how literacy and education can help create brighter futures.”

The Dollar General Literacy Foundation awards funds to nonprofit organizations, schools and libraries within a 15-mile radius of a Dollar General store or distribution center to support adult, family, summer and youth literacy programs. The Foundation also supports national organizations that increase access to educational programming and that stimulate and enable innovation in the delivery of educational instruction such as the Barbara Bush Foundation for Family Literacy, XPRIZE Foundation, the American Libraries Association, Save the Children, Reading Is Fundamental and more. During fiscal year 2019, the Dollar General Literacy Foundation awarded more than $13.8 million to more than 1,800 organizations, serving more than 1.2 million individuals.

In addition to offering grant opportunities, the Dollar General Literacy Foundation also offers a student referral program for individuals interested in learning to read, speak English or prepare for the high school equivalency exam. Referrals to a local organization that provides free literacy services are available online here or through referral cards found in the Learn to Read brochures that are available at the cash register of every Dollar General store.