Dollar General Announces New Traditional Distribution Center and DG Fresh Cold Storage Facilities

Expanded Distribution Footprint Represents Local Investments and Creation of Approximately 600 New Jobs

Goodlettsville, TN (STL.News) Dollar General (NYSE: DG) today announced plans to expand its distribution center presence through the anticipated addition of one traditional distribution center in Walton, Kentucky and three DG Fresh cold storage facilities in Bowling Green, Kentucky; Ardmore, Oklahoma and West Sacramento, California. In total, the addition of these new facilities is expected to create 600 new career opportunities.

“Dollar General’s supply chain network plays a critical role in ensuring the products customers need and want are delivered to our nearly 17,000 stores in a timely and consistent manner. The addition of these facilities continues to drive efficiency and service through our exceptional supply chain network,” said Mike Kindy, Dollar General’s executive vice president of global supply chain. “We are grateful for the continued partnerships with state and local leaders in each of these communities.”

Dollar General takes a number of factors into consideration when choosing sites for its distribution centers and cold storage facilities, including proximities to Dollar General stores, local business environments and local workforces, among others.

Walton, Kentucky Traditional Distribution Center

Walton is expected to serve as Dollar General’s 18th traditional distribution center, and at full capacity, the 630,000 square foot facility is expected to employ 250 individuals and serve 800 stores. Representing an approximately $65 million investment in Boone County, Kentucky, construction is expected to begin by September 2020 with operations scheduled to begin in January 2021. Walton is also expected to create an additional 50 DG Private Fleet positions.

Dollar General originated in Kentucky as a wholesale venture more than 80 years ago in 1939 and opened the first Dollar General store in Springfield, Kentucky in 1955 and its first distribution center in Scottsville in 1959. Today, Dollar General currently operates more than 580 stores in the Bluegrass State and employs more than 5,600 Kentuckians.

DG Fresh Facilities

Dollar General announces the planned addition of three additional DG Fresh facilities to support its strategic, multi-phased shift to self-distribution of frozen and refrigerated products such as dairy, deli and frozen products. As Dollar General works to build the infrastructure to better support customers, the Company is investing in communities across the country and creating new career opportunities. As of May 2020, Dollar General was self-distributing to more than 9,000 stores from six DG Fresh cold storage facilities.

At full capacity, each of the following DG Fresh facilities are expected to create approximately 65 new jobs and support approximately 1,500 stores.

Ardmore, Oklahoma : Construction is currently scheduled to begin on a 160,000 square foot DG Fresh Ardmore facility in fall 2020, which is expected to provide dual distribution synergies with the Company’s traditional dry facility that opened in Ardmore in 1994. The facility is expected to be complete by spring 2021.

: Construction is currently scheduled to begin on a 160,000 square foot DG Fresh Ardmore facility in fall 2020, which is expected to provide dual distribution synergies with the Company’s traditional dry facility that opened in Ardmore in 1994. The facility is expected to be complete by spring 2021. West Sacramento, California : Dollar General is currently finalizing construction on a 200,000 square foot facility in West Sacramento, California to complement the Company’s west coast distribution operations, which includes its existing Lebec distribution center that opened in 2012. Operations are expected to begin by fall 2020.

: Dollar General is currently finalizing construction on a 200,000 square foot facility in West Sacramento, California to complement the Company’s west coast distribution operations, which includes its existing Lebec distribution center that opened in 2012. Operations are expected to begin by fall 2020. Bowling Green, Kentucky: Construction for a 160,000 square foot DG Fresh Bowling Green facility is expected to begin by early fall 2020 and be completed by summer 2021.

DG Private Fleet

The addition of distribution facilities also provides opportunities for the expansion of Dollar General’s private fleet network. As Dollar General continues to invest in its employees, the Company continues to grow its DG Private Fleet training program, which provides fully-funded, on-the-job training to store and distribution center employees interested in earning their Class A CDL (commercial driver’s license) and joining the Fleet team.

Career Opportunities

Individuals interested in joining Dollar General’s growing employee base may review available positions and apply online at www.dollargeneral.com/careers. The Company provides employees with competitive wages, world-class and award-winning training and development programs and benefits including day-one telemedicine eligibility and Dollar General’s Employee Assistance Foundation, as well as health insurance coverage options, 401K savings and retirement plans, tuition reimbursement, paid parental leave and adoption assistance to eligible employees.

Corporate Citizenship

Dollar General believes the addition of each new store and distribution center represents positive economic impact in the communities it serves. In keeping with its mission of Serving Others, Dollar General provides its customers with more than just everyday low prices on merchandise. Dollar General also is deeply involved in the communities it serves and is an ardent supporter of literacy and education through the Dollar General Literacy Foundation, which awards grants each year to nonprofit organizations, schools and libraries within a 15-mile radius of a Dollar General store or distribution center to support adult, family, summer and youth literacy programs. Since its inception in 1993, the DGLF has awarded more than $182 million in grants to nonprofit organizations, helping more than 11 million individuals take their first steps toward literacy or continued education.

For additional information, photographs or items to supplement a story, please visit the Dollar General Newsroom or contact the Media Relations Department at 1-877-944-DGPR (3477) or via email at dgpr@dg.com.