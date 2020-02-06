DOL News: Unemployment Insurance Weekly Claims, Ending February 1

Washington, DC (STL.News) In the week ending February 1, the advance figure for seasonally adjusted initial claims was 202,000, a decrease of 15,000 from the previous week’s revised level. The previous week’s level was revised up by 1,000 from 216,000 to 217,000. The 4-week moving average was 211,750, a decrease of 3,000 from the previous week’s revised average. The previous week’s average was revised up by 250 from 214,500 to 214,750.

The advance seasonally adjusted insured unemployment rate was 1.2 percent for the week ending January 25, unchanged from the previous week’s unrevised rate. The advance number for seasonally adjusted insured unemployment during the week ending January 25 was 1,751,000, an increase of 48,000 from the previous week’s unrevised level of 1,703,000. The 4-week moving average was 1,742,250, a decrease of 13,250 from the previous week’s unrevised average of 1,755,500.

DOL Report PDF

NOTE: this is NOT the complete release.