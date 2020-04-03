DOJ Makes $850 Million Available to Help Public Safety Agencies Address Covid-19 Pandemic

(STL.News) – U.S. Attorney Bryan Schroder announced today that $5,382,711 in grant funding has been made available to Alaska public safety agencies to help them address the COVID-19 pandemic.

This is part of the Department of Justice’s announcement in making $850 million available to help public safety agencies respond to the challenges posed by the outbreak. The Coronavirus Emergency Supplemental Funding program, authorized by the recent stimulus legislation signed by President Trump, will allow eligible state, local and tribal governments to apply immediately for these critical funds. The department is moving quickly to make awards, with the goal of having funds available for drawdown within days of the award.

“Now more than ever, it is important that our state, local, and tribal law enforcement partners have the resources they need to ensure our communities are safe during this pandemic,” said Bryan Schroder, U.S. Attorney for the District of Alaska. “I strongly encourage our front-line public safety professionals to apply for these funds, which could be used for protective equipment and supplies that can save lives.”

The solicitation, posted by the Bureau of Justice Assistance (BJA) in the Justice Department’s Office of Justice Programs (OJP), will remain open for at least 60 days and be extended as necessary. OJP will fund successful applicants as a top priority on a rolling basis as applications are received. Funds may be used to hire personnel, pay overtime costs, cover protective equipment and supplies, address correctional inmates’ medical needs and defray expenses related to the distribution of resources to hard-hit areas, among other activities. Grant funds may be applied retroactively to Jan. 20, 2020, subject to federal supplanting rules.

Alaska’s allocation as well as other state/territory allocations can be found at https://bja.ojp.gov/sites/g/files/xyckuh186/files/media/document/fy20-cesf-state-allocations.pdf. In addition to the state’s allocation, several Alaska jurisdictions that were eligible for the fiscal year 2019 State and Local Edward Byrne Memorial Justice Assistance Grant Program are also eligible to apply to BJA for additional emergency funding.

