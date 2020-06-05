DOJ Awards Almost $2 Million For Community Policing In Northern Florida

Department Of Justice Awards Almost $2 Million For Community Policing In Northern Florida

(STL.News) – Lawrence Keefe, the United States Attorney for the Northern District of

Florida, today announced that three local law enforcement agencies in the district will share in

almost $2 million in federal grants to fund additional deputies and officers to keep their

communities safe. The grants, through the Justice Department’s Office of Community Oriented

Policing Services (COPS Office) COPS Hiring Program (CHP), will provide additional personnel in

Jefferson and Walton counties and the City of Fort Walton Beach.

The three agencies are among 26 in Florida and 596 around the nation to receive funding awards,

part of are a portion of $51 million in grants announced in May as part of the Department of

Justice’s Operation Relentless Pursuit.

“Sheriff’s offices and police departments across the Northern District of Florida are at the heart

of keeping our communities safe, and these grants will make a meaningful difference in helping them

protect and serve the good people of their cities and counties,” U.S. Attorney Keefe said.

The grants announced by Keefe are:

• $329,595 to the Fort Walton Beach Police Department to fund 3 law enforcement positions

• $118,838 to the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office to fund 1 law enforcement position

• $1,500,000 to the Walton County Sheriff’s Department to fund12 law enforcement positions

“The Department of Justice is committed to providing the police chiefs and sheriffs of our great

nation with needed resources, tools, and support. The funding announced today will bolster their

ranks and contribute to expanding community policing efforts nationwide,” said Attorney General

William P. Barr. “A law enforcement agency’s most valuable assets are the men and women who put

their lives on the line every day in the name of protecting and serving their

communities.”

The COPS Hiring Program is a competitive award program intended to reduce crime and advance public

safety through community policing by providing direct funding for the hiring of career law

enforcement officers. In addition to providing financial support for hiring, the program provides

funding to state and local law enforcement to enhance local community policing strategies and

tactics. In a changing economic climate, this funding helps law enforcement agencies maintain

sufficient sworn personnel levels to promote safe communities. Funding through this program had

been on hold since the spring of 2018 due to a nationwide injunction that was lifted earlier this

year.

COPS Hiring Program applicants were required to identify a specific crime and disorder problem

focus area and explain how the funding will be used to implement community policing approaches to

that problem focus area. Of the awards announced today, 43% will focus on violent crime, while the

remainder of the awards will focus on a variety of issues including school-based policing to fund

school resource officer positions, building trust and respect, and opioid education, prevention,

and intervention. The COPS Office received nearly 1,100 applications requesting more than 4,000 law

enforcement positions.

