DOJ awards $2.3 million to help Northern Ohio public safety agencies address Coronavirus costs

Department of Justice awards $2.3 million to help Northern Ohio public safety agencies address Coronavirus costs

(STL.News) – The Department of Justice announced today that it has awarded approximately $2.3 million in funding to public safety agencies throughout Northern Ohio to help respond to the challenges posed by the COVID-19 pandemic. This funding is available through the Coronavirus Emergency Supplemental Funding Program (CESF), which allows for eligible state, local and tribal governments to support a broad range of activities to prevent, prepare for, and respond to the coronavirus.

“The Justice Department has acted swiftly to help our law enforcement partners throughout Northern Ohio address public safety issues during the COVID-19 pandemic,” said U.S. Attorney Justin Herdman. “This funding will help pay for costs associated with the pandemic such as overtime, medical personal protective equipment, hiring, training and other expenses.”

In the Northern District of Ohio, communities receiving funding via the CESF include:

City of Cleveland – $1,719,898

City of Akron – $403,225

City of Youngstown – $139,227

Trumbull county – $58,008

Lorain county – $58,008

