Dogecoin Shines As Bitcoin, Ethereum Muted — Chartist Says 'Break Above' This Level Presents 'Great Long – Benzinga

The two-largest coins by market capitalization were subdued on Sunday evening as the global cryptocurrency market cap inched down 0.1% to $835.1 billion.??
Price Performance Of Major Coins
Coin
24-hour
7-day
Price
Bitcoin BTC/USD
-0.2%
-1.2%
$16,435.68
Ethereum ETH/USD
-1.2%
-4.9%
$1,192.69
Dogecoin DOGE/USD
9.9%
27.9%
$0.10
Top 24-Hour Gainers (Data via CoinMarketCap)
Cryptocurrency
24-Hour % Change (+/-)
Price
Celo (CELO)
+28%
$0.70
Dogecoin (DOGE)
+9.9%
$0.10
ImmutableX (IMX)
+4.2%
??$0.44
See Also: 11 Best Cryptocurrency Brokers in November Why It Matters: Despite Bitcoin and Ethereum trading in the red, Dogecoin spiked ahead of a fresh trading week. The meme cryptocurrency has gained 27.3% over a seven-day period. The coin touched an intraday high of $0.1064 on Sunday with 24-hour trading volumes soaring 183.5% to $2.13 billion, according to CoinMarketCap data.Chartist Ali Martinez noted that the pullback in DOGE did not take it to the 0.082 levels as anticipated. Martinez said DOGE “break above $0.096 presented a great long opportunity to $0.11.”
#Dogecoin with the pullback, unfortunately not to $0.082 as anticipated, but $DOGE break above $0.096 presented a great long opportunity to $0.11. https://t.co/HguCaPOCHR pic.twitter.com/kiAOfaSyky
— Ali (@ali_charts) November 27, 2022Gokhshtein Media CEO David Gokhshtein said on Twitter that he feels that Ethereum co-creator Vitalik Buterin and Twitter CEO Elon Musk are “working together” to “somehow” upgrade $DOGE.Major coins were depressed along with stocks, which dropped as the holiday weekend drew to a close at the time of writing. The S&P 500 and Nasdaq futures were down 0.6% and 0.8%, respectively.Investor sentiment has notched up since the last week, according to Alternative.Me’s “Crypto Fear & Greed Index.” Last week the Index flashed “Extreme Fear” while at the time of writing it was at “Fear.”Cycle trader and Founder of Bitcoin Live — Bob Loukas — said Sunday that Bitcoin has “either found it’s bear market (4yr Cycle Low) with this Nov low….or will do so on the next 60-day Cycle low, around the Jan 5th timeframe.”“Given the contagion and loss of trust with recent events, leaning towards the early Jan lows. Structurally been a perfect cycle.”
#bitcoin either found it’s bear market (4yr Cycle Low) with this Nov low….or will do so on the next 60-day Cycle low, around the Jan 5th timeframe.Given the contagion and loss of trust with recent events, leaning towards the early Jan lows. Structurally been a perfect cycle. pic.twitter.com/cnjRGjJcH4
— Bob Loukas (@BobLoukas) November 27, 2022In the wake of the bankruptcy of FTX and Alameda Research, which unleashed the latest cryptocurrency crash, only 6.95% of Bitcoin is “sitting on exchanges,” according to Santiment. “There had already been a gradual shift in $BTC moving into self custody going back to [BlackThursday] (Mar 2020). But with the [FTX] fallout, this trend has accelerated,” the market intelligence platform said.
Just 6.95% of #Bitcoin is sitting on exchanges, according to @santimentfeed data. There had already been a gradual shift in $BTC moving into self custody going back to #BlackThursday (Mar 2020). But with the #FTX fallout, this trend has accelerated. https://t.co/vmWnGNNw7W pic.twitter.com/hBkqmqxrIC
— Santiment (@santimentfeed) November 26, 2022Read Next: Elon Musk Floats New Conspiracy Theory About The Identity Of Elusive Bitcoin Creator Satoshi Nakamoto
Dogecoin Shines As Bitcoin, Ethereum Muted — Chartist Says 'Break Above' This Level Presents 'Great Long – Benzinga
The two-largest coins by market capitalization were subdued on Sunday evening as the global cryptocurrency market cap inched down 0.1% to $835.1 billion.??