Dogecoin and Rocketize Token Rise Above the Crypto Winter Sweeping the Crypto Market Right Now. – newsbtc.com

The crypto market needs a better year. According to the statistics from CoinGecko.com, between November 5 to November 10, 2022, the crypto market lost a whopping 233 billion dollars. The large-scale loss swept across several coins. The crypto market is only now recovering from the gashing blow of the FTX exchange collapse.

The twin blows have affected the crypto market badly and shaken the confidence of many investors and traders in the crypto market. Several coins that did not have a solid enough foundation turned out to be casualties of the terrible hits the crypto market has had to deal with.

Understandably, investors are wary about investing in crypto assets in the middle of the turmoil. The crypto market is subject to unpredictable highs and lows, even on the best days. Due to its lack of central authority, the market is highly unreliable and volatile. Understanding the fickle nature as one of the tenets of the crypto market, many developers created unique coins that can take the erratic nature of the crypto market.

These coins have features that make them shine despite the fickle nature of the market. This improves their chances of becoming a household name in the crypto sphere. Some of these coins are Dogecoin (DOGE) and Rocketize Token (JATO).

DOGECOIN (DOGE): The First Meme Coin

Dogecoin (DOGE) walked in the footsteps of Bitcoin (BTC) as an original. As the first meme coin, Dogecoin (DOGE) dared to walk a path no coin had gone before. The revolutionary coin made its debut in 2013 as an addition to an ongoing joke. The joke resonated with many crypto users, who turned the joke into a serious commodity in the crypto sphere.

In no time, Dogecoin (DOGE), the very first meme coin, was created. The joke-turned-coin has grown to become a bigwig coin that offers a lot of value to its numerous investors. As a decentralized, open-source crypto asset, Dogecoin (DOGE) has a vast and enthusiastic community dedicated to ensuring the coin remains a success.

As a coin with an unlimited supply, Dogecoin (DOGE) also uses the Proof-of-Work technology. As an original coin, it is no surprise that Dogecoin (DOGE) dominates the meme coin sector. In fact, during this terrible crypto winter, many investors choose to weather the storm with the proven meme coin that has come through for them many times before. While many coins are hanging on by a thread, Dogecoin (DOGE) spreads its wings wide to provide shelter for its investors and followers. This, among others, is why the coin remains one of the top ten cryptocurrencies on the market today.

ROCKETIZE TOKEN (JATO): Taking Meme Coins to the Moon

The crypto asset could not have come at a better time. As a new meme coin, Rocketize Token (JATO) is the right coin at the right time. It is filled with all the best features of the crypto market, thus providing shelter in the crypto winter sweeping the market. After a critical study, many investors agree that Rocketize Token (JATO) is worthy of a long-term investment option.

Aesthetically pleasing and worthy of its meme coin title, Rocketize Token also comes with features belonging to the Decentralized Finance (DeFi) system. As a coin based on the Binance Smart Chain, Rocketize Token (JATO) is compatible with several other networks in the crypto sphere. The coin also offers numerous benefits that are appealing to investors and traders. Other features that make Rocketize Token (JATO) appealing to many investors are its cheap transaction costs and lightning-fast speeds.

Disclaimer: This is a paid release. The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the content provider and do not necessarily represent those of NewsBTC. NewsBTC does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of information available in such content. Do your research and invest at your own risk.