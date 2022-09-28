Does Labour have a route out of Britain’s rolling crises?

As a currency crisis joins the cost of living crisis in the UK, Labour has taken a 17-point poll lead. Peter Walker reports from the party’s conference in Liverpool

When Liz Truss took over from Boris Johnson this month it was with a promise to get Britain’s economy growing again and to lead the country out of its post-Covid crisis. Last week her chancellor, Kwasi Kwarteng, announced a series of measures aimed at turbo-charging the economy by cutting taxes, mainly for those on the highest incomes. The response was immediate: disbelief among many voters struggling with the cost of living, and dismay from investors, who promptly raised the cost of government borrowing and sent the value of the pound plunging to record lows.

While there was this sense of government disarray, Labour members met for their annual conference in Liverpool. As Peter Walker tells Hannah Moore, Keir Starmer had two jobs this week: to spell out his critique of the government and to offer voters a viable alternative. With a general election less than two years away, there is a new confidence to Labour, now 17 points ahead of the Tories in a new poll.

