Does Gum Disease Go Away When Teeth Are Removed? 

Brussels (Brussels Morning) – If you are experiencing advanced gum disease, then you must look for ways to cure it. It is important to find ways to effectively get rid of the inflammation and bleeding. Gum disease is a serious condition. It can cause a range of uncomfortable symptoms. The symptoms include bleeding gums, bad breath, and gum recession. Your dentist might also recommend that you get your teeth extracted. But will the tooth extractions cure your condition?

Will Removing Teeth Stop the Advancement Of Gum Disease?

Removing teeth will not stop the progression of gum disease. Gum disease targets the soft oral tissues of the mouth and bones that are surrounded by the tooth structures. If one or more of your teeth are no longer present that doesn’t mean that the infection doesn’t exist.

If it is left untreated, then it can spread and can tooth loss and breakdown of the jawbone. The infection can also enter the bloodstream and can affect your heart, brain, lungs, and other vital areas of the body.

Gum disease will not go away if you remove your teeth. If tooth loss is unavoidable then the best step is to have it extracted. However, gum disease doesn’t disappear when a tooth is lost or removed. If it is left untreated, the gum disease will continue to grow and spread. It can potentially cause the loss of more teeth.

If some person loses a tooth from an accident or due to some other issue and the person did not have gum disease at the time, then the missing tooth will increase the risk of developing the disease.

If you are missing a tooth, your gums will begin to weaken and can even get dissolved. This can create pockets and bacteria can grow and thrive. If you have a missing tooth, then it is best to consider tooth replacement options. If you are dealing with gum disease, then you must treat one problem at a time.

You may be wondering how getting rid of a tooth will impact an infection in your gum tissue. The harmful bacteria can cause gum disease and can make the teeth sticky. A white film called plaque can cover your gums and bones. When plaque builds underneath the gums, it can lead to infected gums and the bone tissue starts to deteriorate.

The severity of the gum disease can make tooth extraction necessary. If you have gum disease of the advanced stage then gum pockets form and bacteria, plaque, and tartar and all this becomes trapped inside the teeth.

They will attack the tissues and bone and will cause the teeth to become loose. If your periodontist feels that these teeth are no longer viable then the removal of these teeth will be necessary. If you don’t get a proper replacement, the bone can continue to weaken.

There are several other treatment alternatives, for curing gum disease but in some cases, the best course of action will be the removal of the permanent teeth entirely. If the bone tissue has been badly damaged or a plaque buildup continues to come back even after you have tried several treatment methods, then removing the teeth could be the best choice. After the teeth extraction, the bacteria can cause gum disease. It is best to remove the primary source of the infection as this can help to get rid of the gum disease.

With time the bone might not provide adequate support for the tooth, and it can also come out on its own. If it happens naturally it might not come out cleanly and comfortably. It is better to get the teeth removed by your dentist.

Waiting for nature to take its course can also increase the risk of a painful infection. This is why it is better to receive an extraction by getting help from a professional who can help you with proper healing.

If you have advanced periodontal disease, then the extraction will be your last chance for getting a healthy smile. By working closely with a dentist, the patient can stop the bad bacteria from further destroying their teeth and gums. The teeth that you have lost will get back on track.

If tooth extraction is in your best interest, then it is best to get scheduled for the procedure as soon as possible. Your periodontist uses a local numbing agent or sedative and will keep you comfortable while the tooth is being removed. The professional dentist will clean the area and this will reduce the likelihood of the infection recurring.

You just have to take it easy for a few days as this will allow your mouth to heal. Once you are recovered, your periodontist will work towards focusing on restoring a complete and functional smile. They will provide you with a personalized plan that will help you to overcome tooth loss.

Read More: Mental health crisis on the rise in Europe

Don’t Wait Until It’s Too Late

The longer you wait you are expected to lose a lot more teeth. Your periodontist will not be able to save your teeth if you don’t get them removed on time. After your extraction, it will become easier to restore your gum health. This procedure will also help you to cure the infection by improving your oral hygiene.

It is recommended to brush your teeth at least twice per day, or after every meal. You should also floss at least once daily. Using an antimicrobial mouth rinse will kill any bacteria that is left behind on the toothbrush. You should schedule a cleaning and checkup with a detest every year. Your periodontist might recommend you frequent appointments as this will help you to monitor your gum health.

It can be difficult to get your teeth removed but this will be a small sacrifice that will help to keep your mouth and body healthy. You can tell your periodontist to replace your teeth with new ones using dental implants.