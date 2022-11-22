DMG Blockchain Solutions Announces New Client Access to Bosonic's Crypto Exchange, $1M Debt Raise, CEO Share Purchases, Upcoming Investor Events – Yahoo Finance

DMG Blockchain Solutions Inc.Highlights

Open access to new clients to access Bosonic’s cross custodian crypto exchange with full digital custody$1-million debt raised against real estate assetCEO increases shareholdings in companyUpcoming investor presentationsVANCOUVER, British Columbia, Nov. 22, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — DMG Blockchain Solutions Inc. (TSX-V: DMGI) (OTCQB: DMGGF) (FSE: 6AX) (“DMG” or the “Company”), a vertically integrated blockchain and cryptocurrency technology company, announces it has opened access to the Bosonic Network for Terra Pool members. With the Bosonic multi-custodial blockchain-based solution, the only such solution in the market where client assets are held in the client’s own account at a regulated custodian and not an exchange.Due to the nature of Bosonic’s multi-custodial blockchain based solution, clients do not run into the pitfalls and risks that traditional cryptocurrency exchanges hold. Additionally, Bosonic’s clients trading with FTX or any other exchange have not had any risk of loss or frozen withdrawals, as Bosonic performs real-time clearing and settlement against assets held at the custodian by clients and exchanges.Bosonic is a pioneer of decentralized Financial Market Infrastructure (dFMI) technology, which eliminates counterparty risk, as digital assets are held only at regulated custodians, not the exchanges. DMG is offering Terra Pool members access through its portal, https://exchange.blockseer.com to the Bosonic Network with Prime Trust as the custodian. Clients are onboarded to Prime Trust, which performs know your customer (KYC) and anti-money laundering (AML) checks. Bosonic Client Services staff will guide and support clients through the onboarding and trading process.DMG CEO Sheldon Bennett stated, “We are an integral member of the decentralized Bosonic Network, which is focused on eliminating counterparty risk. The Bosonic platform has been our preferred method for transacting digital assets – specifically bitcoin – for several months now. We believe the growth of DMG’s non-crypto mining revenue will be associated with our Core+ projects in transacting and securing crypto, and Bosonic plays an important role in achieving this objective.”Story continuesBosonic CEO, Rosario Ingargiola added, “Bosonic has spent the last seven years building a platform for trading digital assets to protect clients, successfully utilizing blockchain technology to eliminate counterparty risk. Recent events represent a watershed moment towards the mainstreaming of the Bosonic dFMI approach. We are delighted to welcome DMG and its Terra Pool member companies to transact on the Bosonic Network.”$1 Million Debt FinancingDMG announces it has completed a small raise of CAD $1 million financing with a variable rate of Prime + 4.55% per annum and term of 18 months utilizing a secured real estate asset. “DMG continues to seek additional larger debt financing to support its planned Christina Lake mining facility upgrades. Although market conditions are currently challenging, given DMG is asset heavy and debt light, the Company has been able to engage in meaningful conversations with debt providers that offer competitive rates for our market,” commented Steven Eliscu, DMG’s COO.CEO Purchases Company SharesIn addition, DMG’s CEO Sheldon Bennett has purchased 500,000 of DMG shares over the past few weeks, split between 250,000 shares purchased in the open market and 250,000 stock options purchased (executed) and held. “Increasing my personal position in DMG’s stock reflects my conviction that DMG’s businesses, both Core and Core+, continue to have exceptional momentum, even in these trying market conditions, which is not properly reflected in the value of DMG’s stock,” Mr. Bennett commented.Upcoming DMG Management Presentations and 1:1 Meeting OpportunitiesDMG CEO Sheldon Bennett and/or COO Steven Eliscu will be presenting at several upcoming investor events:About DMG Blockchain Solutions Inc.

DMG is an environmentally friendly vertically integrated blockchain and cryptocurrency company that manages, operates, and develops end-to-end digital solutions to monetize the blockchain ecosystem. DMG's sustainable businesses are segmented into two business lines under the Core and Core+ strategies and unified through DMG's vertical integration.Future changes in the Bitcoin network-wide mining difficulty rate or Bitcoin hashrate may materially affect the future performance of DMG's production of Bitcoin, and future operating results could also be materially affected by the price of Bitcoin and an increase in hashrate mining difficulty.For more information on DMG Blockchain Solutions visit: www.dmgblockchain.comFollow @dmgblockchain on Twitter and subscribe to DMG's YouTube channel.On behalf of the Board of Directors,Sheldon Bennett, CEO and DirectorFor further information, please contact:DMG Blockchain Solutions Inc.Email: investors@dmgblockchain.comWeb: www.dmgblockchain.comInvestor Relations Contact:CORE IR (516) 222-2560For Media Inquiries:Jules Abraham, Head of CommunicationsCORE IR(917) 885-7378julesa@coreir.com 