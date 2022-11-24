DLF shares drop 0.42% as Sensex rises

Shares of the . traded at Rs 389.75 on BSE at 12:08PM (IST) on Thursday, down 0.42 per cent. The stock quoted a 52-week low price of Rs 294.75 and a high of Rs 429.8.

Earlier in the day, the stock saw a gap up opening.

At the prevailing price, the stock traded at 55.81 times its trailing 12-month EPS of Rs 6.99 per share and 2.59 times its book value, as per BSE data.

A total of 27,275 shares changed hands on the counter till 12:08PM (IST). The stock commands a market value of Rs 96623.79 crore and is part of the Real Estate industry.

The scrip has been an underperformer , down 3.47 per cent in the past one year in comparison with a 5.85 per cent gain in Sensex.

During the day, the stock moved between Rs 394.55 and Rs 389.65.

Promoter/FII Holding

Promoters held 74.36 per cent in the company as of 30-Sep-2022. FII and MF ownership in DLF Ltd. stood at 0.0 per cent and 3.3 per cent, respectively.