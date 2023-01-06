DLF shares drop 0.38% as Sensex falls

Shares of . traded 0.38 per cent lower in Friday’s session at 12:30PM (IST). The stock opened at Rs 374.85 and has touched an intraday high and low of Rs 374.85 and Rs 370.3, respectively, during the session so far.

The stock quoted a 52-week high of Rs 429.8 and a 52-week low of 294.75. About 39,967 shares changed hands on the counter so far.

Benchmark Nifty50 was down 97.4 points at 17894.75, while the BSE Sensex traded 319.58 points lower at 60033.69 at the time of writing of this report.

In the Nifty pack, 16 stocks traded the day in the green, while 34 were in the red.

Key Financials



For the quarter ended 30-Sep-2022, the company reported consolidated sales of Rs 1360.5 crore, down 10.27 per cent from the previous quarter’s Rs 1516.28 crore and down 12.59 per cent from the year-ago quarter. The company reported net profit of Rs 477.04 crore for the latest quarter.

Promoter Holdings



Promoters held 74.95 per cent stake in the company as of 30-Sep-2022, while FIIs held 16.13 per cent and MFs 3.3 per cent.

Technicals



On the technical charts, the 200-Day Moving Average (DMA) of the stock stood at Rs 366.63 on January 06, while the 50-DMA was at Rs 391.79. If a stock trades above 50-DMA and 200-DMA, it usually means the immediate trend is upward. On the other hand, if the stock trades well below 50-DMA and 200-DMA both, it is considered as bearish trend and if trades between these averages, then it suggests the stock can go either way.