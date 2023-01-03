DLF shares down 0.25% as Nifty drops

NEW DELHI: Shares of . traded 0.25 per cent down in Tuesday’s trade at 12:50PM (IST). Around 45,362 shares changed hands on the counter.

The scrip opened at Rs 382.9 and touched an intraday high and low of Rs 382.9 and Rs 378.55, respectively, in the session so far. The stock of DLF Ltd. quoted a 52-week high of Rs 429.8 and a 52-week low of Rs 294.75.

As per BSE, the total market cap of the DLF Ltd. stood at Rs 94037.09 crore at the time of writing this report.

Key Financials



The company reported consolidated net sales of Rs 1360.5 crore for the quarter ended 30-Sep-2022, down 10.27 per cent from previous quarter’s Rs 1516.28 crore and down 12.59 per cent from the year-ago quarter’s Rs 1556.53 crore.

The net profit for latest quarter stood at Rs 477.04 crore, up 25.88 per cent from the same quarter a year ago.

Shareholding pattern



As of 30-Sep-2022, DIIs held 3.3 per cent stake in the firm, while foreign institutional investors held 14.9 per cent and the promoters 74.36 per cent.



Valuation ratio



According to BSE data, the stock traded at a P/E multiple of 54.31 and a price-to-book ratio of 2.59. A higher P/E ratio shows investors are willing to pay a higher price because of better future growth expectations. Price-to-book value indicates the inherent value of a company and is the measure of the price that investors are ready to pay even for no growth in the business.

DLF Ltd. belongs to the Real Estate industry.