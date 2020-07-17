D’Lanta Boone Pleads Guilty for Role in Illegally Straw Purchasing Firearms

(STL.News) – A Maryland man pleaded guilty today to aiding and abetting the straw purchase of firearms.

According to court documents, D’Lanta Boone, 29, of Temple Hills, aided and abetted the straw purchase of seven firearms by providing his then-girlfriend with money and explicitly directing her as to which firearms to illegally purchase on his behalf. Police in Washington, D.C. recovered one of the illegally purchased firearms from a felon, and police in Prince George’s County recovered another of the illegally purchased firearms.

Boone faces a maximum penalty of five years in prison when sentenced on December 18. Actual sentences for federal crimes are typically less than the maximum penalties. A federal district court judge will determine any sentence after taking into account the U.S. Sentencing Guidelines and other statutory factors.

G. Zachary Terwilliger, U.S. Attorney for the Eastern District of Virginia, and Ashan M. Benedict, Special Agent in Charge of the ATF’s Washington Field Division, made the announcement after Senior U.S. District Judge T.S. Ellis, III accepted the plea. Assistant U.S. Attorney Nicholas U. Murphy, II is prosecuting the case.

