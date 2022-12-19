Divgi Torqtransfer Systems’ IPO gets green light from SEBI

The Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) has approved the initial public offering (IPO) of Pune-headquartered automotive component manufacturer Divgi Torqtransfer Systems.

The company had filed draft papers with SEBI in this regard in October.

The IPO consists of a fresh issue of shares worth up to Rs 200 crore, and an offer for sale (OFS) of up to 31,46,802 equity shares by promoters and other shareholders.

Proceeds from the fresh issue will be primarily utilised to fund the company’s capital expenditure plans.

Divgi is an automotive component manufacturer, having 3 manufacturing and assembling facilities located across India. The company is one of the leading players supplying transfer case systems to automotive original equipment makers in India, and the largest supplier of transfer case systems to passenger vehicle manufacturers in India.

A transfer case is part of the drivetrain of four-wheel-drive and other multiple powered axle vehicles. It essentially transfers power from the transmission to the front and rear axles by means of drive shafts.

Inga Ventures Private Ltd and Equirus Capital Private Ltd are the book running lead managers to the issue.

