Diversify Your Crypto Portfolio Ahead Of The Ongoing Bear Market With These Three Cryptos – Decentraland, The Sandbox And Big Eyes Coin – The Tribune India

Ever since the cryptocurrency industry achieved mainstream attention, there has been an increased interest in some of its most lucrative operations within the global community. One example of such an operation is crypto investing, a lucrative venture that involves making calculated bets or investments on crypto tokens for profit.

Crypto investing is so lucrative that the media refers to it as a get-rich-fast scheme, although that is very far from the truth. It involves extensive market research and a little bit of luck to generate income through crypto investing, especially within the current climate and a bear market-riddled industry. However, with the right investing strategy and the right crypto tokens, it is possible to generate massive profits.



A strategy that has generated much success in bear markets is long-term cryptocurrency investing, and this makes it an ideal approach for crypto investors in the current climate. Long-term cryptocurrency investing mitigates the risk of running at a loss in the bear market and guarantees profit generation, making it a go-to strategy in the current climate. This piece highlights three cryptos that could be fantastic crypto investments in the ongoing bear market. Here’s all you need to know about Decentraland (MANA), The Sandbox (SAND), and Big Eyes Coin (BIG).



Decentraland: An Alternate Reality With Various Monetization Strategies



Decentraland (MANA) is a popular virtual reality and gaming platform within the cryptocurrency industry that is notable for its environment and the services it provides. The gaming platform is often described as an ideal environment where users can create, experience, and monetize content and applications.



Decentraland (MANA) runs on the Ethereum (ETH) network and allows users to access all kinds of interactive games, services, and applications. It also incorporates other technologies synonymous with the cryptocurrency industry into its ecosystem. These include Non-Fungible Tokens (NFTs) and Decentralized Autonomous Organizations (DAO).



Its native cryptocurrency, MANA, is key to its ecosystem. MANA incentivizes the Decentraland ecosystem and facilitates several crypto operations, such as network governance, user interaction, and payment fees. The token has stock listed on top crypto platforms, such as Binance and Coinbase.



The Sandbox: A Coin Based On A Virtual Gaming Platform



The Sandbox is another notable virtual reality and gaming platform within the cryptocurrency industry. It is notable for providing an ideal environment where members of the gaming community and lovers of crypto games can explore virtual worlds and build exciting content, applications, and services in the form of a game.



Additionally, The Sandbox (SAND) brilliantly combines new technologies, such as Non-Fungible Tokens (NFTs) and Decentralized Autonomous Organization (DAO) into its ecosystem, providing a budding ecosystem for a fast-growing community of decentralized gamers and crypto gaming enthusiasts.



Its native cryptocurrency, SAND, is key to its ecosystem. SAND incentivizes the network and facilitates all kinds of crypto operations within it, such as network governance, user interaction, and payment fees.





Big Eyes Coin: A Community-Based Token With Potential



Big Eyes Coin (BIG) is an upcoming Ethereum (ETH) based meme coin that is attracting a lot of interest within the cryptocurrency industry, particularly because of its features and use cases.



The token boasts several impressive features, such as a massive supply (the total supply of Big Eyes Coin (BIG) is capped at one billion tokens), an exciting roadmap, and a lack of transaction taxes. The token facilitates communication and interaction among members of the Big Eyes community and could become a valuable asset in the long run.



Big Eyes Coin (BIG) is currently on presale and is available to everyone within the global community.



