District: Robert Dean Found Guilty of Fatally Stabbing Woman

District Man, Robert Dean Found Guilty by Jury of Fatally Stabbing Woman in Northeast Washington

Defendant Stabbed Ex-Girlfriend with a Screwdriver

WASHINGTON (STL.News) Robert Dean, 63, of Washington, D.C., has been found guilty by a jury of second-degree murder while armed in the fatal stabbing of a woman in Northeast Washington.

The verdict was returned yesterday in the Superior Court of the District of Columbia and announced this morning by Acting U.S. Attorney Channing D. Phillips and Robert J. Contee III, Chief of the Metropolitan Police Department (MPD). The Honorable Marisa Demeo scheduled sentencing for Feb. 4, 2022.

According to the government’s evidence, on March 31, 2018, shortly before 5:04p.m., Dean stabbed his former girlfriend, Tamiya White, 38, at her parking lot in the 1000 block of Mount Oliver Road NE before she drove herself to the local McDonalds to seek help. Ms. White’s two children were in the apartment at the time.

Dean was arrested on April 5, 2018 and has been in custody ever since.

In announcing the verdict. Acting U.S. Attorney Phillips and Chief Contee commended the work of those who investigated the case from the Metropolitan Police Department. They also acknowledged the efforts of those who handled the case at the U.S. Attorney’s Office, including Assistant U.S. Attorneys Emma McArthur and Eric Hansford; Paralegal Specialists Grazy Rivera and Stephanie Siegerist; Investigative Analyst Zachary McMenamin; Victim/Witness Advocate Marcia Rinker; Litigation Technology Specialist Taylor Davis; Forensic Child Interviewers Tracy Owusu and Karen Giannakoulias, and teams from the Victim/Witness Assistance Unit and the Litigation Technology Unit.

Finally, they commended the work of Assistant U.S. Attorneys Monica Trigoso and George A. Pace, who investigated and prosecuted the case.

SOURCE: USDOJ.Today