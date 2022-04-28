District: Leon A. Miller Sentenced for Armed Robbery

District Man, Leon A. Miller Sentenced to Nine Years in Prison for Armed Robbery of Northwest Washington Liquor Store

Defendant Admitted to Four Other Armed Robberies Within Three-Day Period

(STL.News) Leon A. Miller, 33, of Washington, D.C., was sentenced today to a nine-year prison term for armed robbery and a firearms offense stemming from a hold-up last fall at a liquor store in Northwest Washington, announced U.S. Attorney Matthew M. Graves and Robert J. Contee III, Chief of the Metropolitan Police Department (MPD).

Miller pleaded guilty in February 2022, in the Superior Court of the District of Columbia. The plea agreement, which was contingent upon the Court’s approval, called for Miller to be sentenced to a term of imprisonment between seven and nine years. The Honorable J. Michael Ryan accepted the plea and sentenced Miller accordingly. Following his prison term, Miller will be placed on five years of supervised release.

In court documents, Miller also admitted to committing two other robberies of liquor stores, also in Northwest Washington, and of two store customers. The five robberies took place on three successive evenings.

Miller pleaded guilty to charges stemming from the Oct. 14, 2021, robbery of Paul’s Wine and Spirits, in the 5200 block of Wisconsin Avenue NW. According to a factual proffer, Miller entered the store at approximately 6 p.m., brandished what appeared to be a black handgun, and demanded that a store employee open the cash registers. He stole about $200 in cash. He also demanded three specific kinds of champagne, none of which the store carries.

Miller also admitted robbing The Wine Specialist, in the 1100 block of 20th Street NW, on the evening of Oct. 12, 2021. There, he also brandished what appeared to be a black handgun and demanded that an employee open the cash registers. He took approximately $2,000 in cash as well as two bottles of champagne, valued at roughly $950.

The next evening, Oct. 13, 2021, Miller entered Press Liquors, in the 500 block of 14th Street, brandished what appeared to be a black handgun, and demanded an employee open the registers. He stole approximately $900 in cash. In addition, he brandished the gun at two customers and took their wallets and phones.

Miller was arrested about an hour after the robbery of Paul’s, near the Dupont Circle Metro station. He has been in custody ever since.

In announcing the sentence, U.S. Attorney Graves and Chief Contee commended the work of those who investigated the case from the Metropolitan Police Department. They also expressed appreciation for the assistance provided by the Metro Transit Police Department.

They acknowledged the efforts of those who worked on the case from the U.S. Attorney’s Office, including Paralegal Specialist Crystal Waddy, and Assistant U.S. Attorney Paul V. Courtney, who investigated and prosecuted the matter.

