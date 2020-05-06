District Attorneys, Solicitors strengthen fight against COVID-19 related fraud

(STL.News) – The Prosecuting Attorneys’ Council of Georgia (PAC), the overarching judicial branch government agency charged with assisting State of Georgia prosecuting attorneys in their efforts against criminal activity, has joined forces with the Governor’s Office, U.S. Attorneys and Georgia’s Attorney General as the newest member of the Coronavirus (COVID-19) Fraud Task Force.

“Because our state has begun the process of re-opening does not mean scammers are going to stop,” said Byung J. “BJay” Pak, U.S. Attorney for the Northern District of Georgia. “We will deploy all available enforcement tools against anyone who tries to take advantage of people during this pandemic. District Attorney’s from across the state are joining the Task Force and providing us even stronger prosecution partnerships.”

The Executive Director of PAC, Pete Skadalakis, will serve on the task force alongside Georgia’s three U.S. Attorneys, the Attorney General of Georgia and the Executive Counsel for the Governor’s Office.

“When we announced the COVID-19 Fraud Task Force in early April, we made it clear that any attempts to take advantage of Georgians as we continue to navigate this public health crisis would not be tolerated,” said Governor Brian P. Kemp. “Today, that commitment remains the same. I am grateful Pete Skandalakis and the Prosecuting Attorneys’ Council are joining the task force. I know they will be a great help as we continue to prioritize the safety and well-being of all Georgians.”

“Our office is proud to partner with all three of our U.S. Attorneys, the Governor’s Office and now the Prosecuting Attorneys’ Council of Georgia. Given the extremely high volume of activity in these unprecedented times, this network will allow us to leverage our unique assets and ensure that price gougers and fraudsters are held accountable,” said Attorney General Chris Carr.

“The Prosecuting Attorneys’ Council of Georgia is proud to join in this effort,” said Pete Skandalakis, PAC Executive Director. “Sadly, it is all too common for bad actors to prey on our most vulnerable citizens, especially during times of crisis. We must all work together to protect unsuspecting Georgians against criminal acts of fraud.”

Formed in April 2020, Georgia's COVID-19 Task Force is aimed at better protecting the citizens of Georgia from criminal fraud arising from the pandemic. The task force enhances communication between partner agencies to more rapidly share information about COVID-19 fraud, while ensuring each fraud complaint is reported to the appropriate prosecuting agency.

