Disney eases policies at theme parks for first time in new Iger stint

FrozenShutter/iStock Unreleased via Getty Images Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) is making changes to policies at its theme parks – the first apparent attempt under returned CEO Bob Iger to address some growing complaints from park patrons. “As we step into this bright future it is important that we continuously evolve to help deliver the best guest experience possible,” Josh D’Amaro (chairman of Disney Parks, Experiences and Products) said in a blog post. “Many of you know that I’m in the parks fairly often … and I listen to you and to our guests about the things that are working … as well as the things that might need some change. And, as we enter this new year, I want you to be the first to hear about a few enhancements that we are going to be making – specifically ones that our guests have asked for and you’ve shared with me,” he added. Iger returned to Disney’s CEO post after the ouster of Bob Chapek, who drew criticism for some revenue-focused moves (including higher ticket prices) on his watch. Chapek had risen to succeed Iger in the CEO post through Disney’s parks unit. “And while this doesn’t address everyone’s feedback, these changes will increase flexibility and add value to our guests’ experience,” D’Amaro said. Notably, at Disneyland the company will offfer free digital downloads of attraction photos for all ticketed guests, and will boost flexibility in several areas (increasing the number of days when it’s offering its lowest-priced one-day one-park ticket; making its Park Hopper ticket more flexible; and selling its Magic Key passes more times during the year). The promotions start Feb. 4 and will run through the company’s 100th anniversary celebration in 2023. And at Disney World, Genie+ customers will also receive free digital downloads of attraction photos, and annual passholders will be able to visit most parks after 2 p.m. without a reservation.