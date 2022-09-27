Dish TV shareholders reject four resolutions including adoption of financial statements for FY21 & FY22

Shareholders of have rejected four resolutions, including adoption of the company’s financial statements for FY21 and FY22 and appointment of independent director Rakesh Mohan , according to a regulatory filing. The company had sought approvals from the shareholders for six resolutions at its annual general meeting held on September 26, out of which the ratification of remuneration of cost auditors for financial years 2021-22 and 2022-23 were approved.

The shareholders rejected the ordinary resolution for adoption of the audited standalone and consolidated financial statements and report of the board of directors and auditors for the 2020-21 with 84.54% voting against it, Dish TV said in a regulatory filing.

