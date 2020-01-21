Discover Financial Services Declares Semi-annual Dividend for Preferred and Quarterly Dividend for Common Stock

RIVERWOODS, IL (STL.News) The Board of Directors of Discover Financial Services declared a semi-annual cash dividend on its Fixed Rate Non-Cumulative Perpetual Preferred Stock, Series C, in the amount of $2,750 per share. The dividend equals $27.50 per depositary share, each representing 1/100th interest in a share of the Series C Preferred Stock. The dividend will be payable on April 30, 2020, to the holders of record at the close of business on April 15, 2020.

The Board of Directors of Discover Financial Services declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.44 per share of common stock payable on March 5, 2020, to holders of record at the close of business on February 20, 2020.