Delaware: Disaster Declaration Update

Smyrna, DE (STL.News) On Monday afternoon, Governor John Carney was notified by the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) that the request for Individual Assistance, as part of the major disaster declaration request for the State of Delaware, was denied. The determination was made by FEMA that “the impact to individuals and households in New Castle County is not of the severity and magnitude to warrant designation of Individual Assistance.”

Sunday October 24, 2021, President Joseph R. Biden, Jr. declared that a major disaster exists in the State of Delaware and ordered Federal assistance to supplement state and local recovery efforts in the areas affected by the remnants of Hurricane Ida from September 1 to September 7, 2021. Approved were requests for Public Assistance and assistance from the U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA) for New Castle County as well as Hazard Mitigation Grant Program funding statewide. Public Assistance provides funding for state, local governments, and certain private nonprofit organizations, on a cost-sharing basis, for emergency protective measures and the repair or replacement of facilities damaged as a result of the event.

Delaware Emergency Management Agency (DEMA) will continue to work our federal partners, local government entities, and non-profits which were affected by the flooding. To submit eligible Public Assistance projects, state and local government agencies, and eligible nonprofits, should register through our Grants Portal Registration Form or to learn more contact: Joshua Kelly. To learn more about how to register check out this video.

As part of the disaster declaration, U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA) low-interest disaster loans are now available to certain Delaware Private Non-Profit (PNP) organizations, businesses, homeowners, and renters in New Castle County affected by the remnants of Hurricane Ida. Additionally, Economic Injury Disaster Loans (EIDL) are available to help meet working capital needs, such as ongoing operating expenses, regardless of whether the organization suffered any physical property damage. Applicants may apply for declaration #17238 online using the Electronic Loan Application (ELA) via SBA’s secure website. Disaster loan information and application forms may also be obtained by calling the SBA’s Customer Service Center at 800-659-2955 (800-877-8339 for the deaf and hard-of-hearing) or sending an email to DisasterCustomerService@sba.gov. Loan applications can also be downloaded from sba.gov/disaster. Completed applications should be mailed to: U.S. Small Business Administration, Processing and Disbursement Center, 14925 Kingsport Road, Fort Worth, TX 76155. The filing deadline to submit applications for physical property damage is December 23, 2021. The deadline to submit economic injury applications is July 25, 2022.