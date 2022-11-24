Dinghy that capsized claiming 27 lives had made UK waters, official report says



A dinghy that capsized claiming at least 27 migrants' lives in the English Channel had reached UK waters, an official report has found.British investigators did not initially look into the incident that appalled the nation because the boat was recovered in French waters.But the interim findings of the Marine Accident Investigation Branch (MAIB) confirmed that "some of the events relating to this loss of life had occurred inside UK waters".Along with many other migrants that were transiting the Dover Strait that night, some of those on board the boat made phone calls to alert Maritime Rescue Coordination Centres (MRCC) ashore about their situationThe British search and rescue response on November 23 last year is being investigated.Around 34 people aboard the small inflatable left a beach near Dunkirk in France that night before they got into difficulty. The following afternoon a French fishing vessel reported seeing bodies in the water.There were only two survivors, with 27 bodies being recovered from the sea."Along with many other migrants that were transiting the Dover Strait that night, some of those on board the boat made phone calls to alert Maritime Rescue Coordination Centres (MRCC) ashore about their situation," the report said.Staff in Dover dispatched "surface and air assets to search the area where the distressed migrants were assessed to be" but they were not found.The investigation is ongoing.