Dilip Buildcon surges 6% after JV executes contract agreement with Gujarat Metro

Shares of construction firm rallied nearly 6% to Rs 243 in Thursday’s intraday trade after the company through RBL-DBL JV executed a contract agreement with the Gujarat Metro Rail.

In a regulatory filing, Dilip Buildcon said that the order is for the construction of 10.559 km elevated viaduct and 11 stations from Bheshan dead end to Majura gate station, including the viaduct ramp to depot entry near Bheshan for Surat Metro Rail Project Phase – 1, Corridor-2.

The project costs Rs 1,061 crore and the completion period is 26 months.

At 11.05 am, the scrip was up 3% at Rs 236.4 over its last day’s closing price of Rs 229.6 per share. However, the stock has fallen over 45% year-to-date.

As per Trendlyne data, the highest target price for the stock goes up to Rs 400, while the average target price estimate is Rs 303, which suggests an upside potential of 32% from the current market prices.

Out of the four analysts covering the stock, one has a strong buy rating, one has a strong sell rating and the other two have hold ratings.

(Disclaimer: Recommendations, suggestions, views and opinions given by the experts are their own. These do not represent the views of Economic Times)