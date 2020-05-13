Digital Realty Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend For Common And Preferred Stock

SAN FRANCISCO, CA (STL.News) Digital Realty (NYSE: DLR), a leading global provider of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions, announced Tuesday its board of directors has authorized quarterly cash dividends for common and preferred stock for the second quarter of 2020.

Common Stock

Digital Realty’s board of directors authorized a cash dividend of $1.12 per share to common stockholders of record as of the close of business on June 15, 2020. The common stock cash dividend will be paid on June 30, 2020.

Series C Cumulative Redeemable Perpetual Preferred Stock

The company’s board of directors authorized a cash dividend of $0.414063 per share to holders of record of the company’s 6.625% Series C Cumulative Redeemable Perpetual Preferred Stock as of the close of business on June 15, 2020. The Series C Cumulative Redeemable Perpetual Preferred Stock cash dividend will be paid on June 30, 2020.

Series G Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock

The company’s board of directors authorized a cash dividend of $0.367188 per share to holders of record of the company’s 5.875% Series G Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock as of the close of business on June 15, 2020. The Series G Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock cash dividend will be paid on June 30, 2020.

Series I Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock

The company’s board of directors authorized a cash dividend of $0.396875 per share to holders of record of the company’s 6.350% Series I Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock as of the close of business on June 15, 2020. The Series I Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock cash dividend will be paid on June 30, 2020.

Series J Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock

The company’s board of directors authorized a cash dividend of $0.328125 per share to holders of record of the company’s 5.250% Series J Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock as of the close of business on June 15, 2020. The Series J Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock cash dividend will be paid on June 30, 2020.

Series K Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock

The company’s board of directors authorized a cash dividend of $0.365625 per share to holders of record of the company’s 5.850% Series K Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock as of the close of business on June 15, 2020. The Series K Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock cash dividend will be paid on June 30, 2020.

Series L Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock

The company’s board of directors authorized a cash dividend of $0.325000 per share to holders of record of the company’s 5.200% Series L Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock as of the close of business on June 15, 2020. The Series L Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock cash dividend will be paid on June 30, 2020.