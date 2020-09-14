Digital Realty Announces Redemption of 4.750% Guaranteed Notes due 2023

SAN FRANCISCO, CA (STL.News) Digital Realty (NYSE: DLR), a leading global provider of cloud- and carrier-neutral data center, colocation and interconnection solutions, announced today that Digital Stout Holding, LLC, a wholly owned subsidiary of Digital Realty’s operating partnership, has given notice of its intention to redeem all of its outstanding 4.750% Guaranteed Notes due 2023, pursuant to its option under the indenture governing the 4.750% notes, dated as of April 1, 2014. The redemption date is October 14, 2020, and the applicable redemption price is equal to par plus a make-whole premium, plus accrued and unpaid interest thereon to, but not including, the redemption date. As of the date hereof, there was £300,000,000 aggregate principal amount of the 4.750% notes outstanding. Deutsche Trustee Company Limited is the trustee and Deutsche Bank AG, London Branch is the paying agent for 4.750% notes.