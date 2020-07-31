Dietrich Man Jeremy Dale Sortor Sentenced to 15 Months for Illegally Possessing Firearms

(STL.News) – Jeremy Dale Sortor, 48, of Dietrich, Idaho, was sentenced in U.S. District Court to 15 months in federal prison for illegally possessing firearms after prior convictions for felony sex and stalking offenses, U.S. Attorney Bart M. Davis announced today. U.S. District Judge B. Lynn Winmill also ordered Sortor pay a $750 fine and to serve three years of supervised release following his prison sentence. Sortor pleaded guilty to illegally possessing the firearms on December 2, 2019.

According to court records, on July 30, 2018, Sortor was seen with a firearm. At the time, Sortor was on parole for a felony stalking conviction. On August 14, 2018, Idaho Department of Correction parole officers found two firearms in Sortor’s residence and six rounds of ammunition in his pocket.

This case was investigated by the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives and Idaho Department of Correction.

This case was prosecuted as part of the Department of Justice’s Project Safe Neighborhoods (PSN) program. PSN is the centerpiece of the Department of Justice’s violent crime reduction efforts. PSN is an evidence-based program proven to be effective at reducing violent crime. Through PSN, a broad spectrum of stakeholders work together to identify the most pressing violent crime problems in the community and develop comprehensive solutions to address them. As part of this strategy, PSN focuses enforcement efforts on the most violent offenders and partners with locally based prevention and reentry programs for lasting reductions in crime.

CLICK to VIEW SOURCE