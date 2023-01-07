Diamond Launch (DLC) Rises 0.28%, Underperforms the Crypto Market Saturday – InvestorsObserver

Diamond Launch (DLC) has been relatively less volatile when compared to other cryptocurrencies. So far Saturday, the crypto has gained 0.28% to $0.1303099735.

Low Volatility

InvestorsObserver gives Diamond Launch a low volatility rank of 4, placing it in the bottom 4% of cryptos on the market.The Volatility Gauge follows this means that the rank represents its recent trends and isn’t overly influenced by a sudden spike – or two – in volatility.

DLC’s low volatility reading pairs with a low reading on the Risk/Reward Gauge, meaning that the token has relatively narrow price swings and is well protected from price manipulation.Diamond Launch price is trading near resistance. With support set at $0.129605559399869 and resistance at $0.130407584598805. This leaves Diamond Launch with potential selling pressures ahead as it may be getting over extended.

What is a Token?

Tokens are digital assets that exist on another cryptocurrency’s blockchain.

