Dharmaj Crop Guard IPO: Here's how to check allotment status and GMP

NEW DELHI: Dharmaj Crop Guard (DCGL), whose initial public offering (IPO) received a strong response during the three-day bidding process, is likely to announce its allotment status on Monday, December 5.

Incorporated in 2015, Dharmaj Crop Guard is an agrochemical company engaged in manufacturing, distributing, and marketing a wide range of agrochemical formulations.

Last heard, the shares of Dharmaj Crop Guard were commanding a premium of around Rs 50 in the grey market, hinting at a strong listing pop. The premium marched higher in the unofficial market after recent listings.

The company’s Rs 251.15 crore IPO was sold in the range of Rs 216-237 per share and received a strong investor response, getting a subscription of more than 35.5 times between November 28-30.



The quota reserved for qualified institutional buyers was subscribed 48.21 times, while the one reserved for non-institutional investors, retailers and employees was subscribed 52.97 times and 21.53 times and 7.48 times, respectively.

A majority of the brokerage firms were positive on the issue and suggested investors apply for it citing its strong financials, steady growth and healthy prospects for the future. Lack of long term contracts and in-valuations are key risks.

Investors, who had bid for the issue, can check the allotment status on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) website:



1) Visit

https://www.bseindia.com/investors/appli_check.aspx



2) Under the issue type, click Equity



3) Under the issue name, select Dharmaj Crop Guard Limited in the dropbox



4) Write the application number



5) Add the PAN card ID



6) Click on ‘I am not a Robot’ and hit submit.

You can also check the allotment status on the online portal of Link Intime India

Private Limited (

https://linkintime.co.in/MIPO/Ipoallotment.html), the registrar to the issue.

The registrar is a Sebi-registered entity, qualified to act as such, which electronically processes all applications and carries out the allotment process as per the prospectus.

The registrar is responsible for complying with the timelines for updating the electronic credit of shares to successful applicants, dispatching and uploading refunds, and attending to all investor-related queries after the issue is completed.

1) Go to the web portal of Link Intime India Private Limited



2) Select the IPO in dropbox whose name will be populated only if the allotment is finalised



3) You may be required to select either one of the three modes: Application number, Client ID or PAN ID



4) In application type, select between ASBA and non-ASBA



5) Enter the details of the mode you selected in Step 2



6) For security purposes, fill the captcha accurately



7) Hit submit.



Bidders who could not get allotment in the IPO may see the initialisation of refunds on December 6. Others, who would be allotted shares, may see the credit of shares in the Demat account by December 7. The listing of the IPO is likely on December 8.

