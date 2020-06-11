Devante Tyshawn Fuller Arrested in Horizon City for Murder

EL Paso, TX (STL.News) Mission Valley Patrol officers responded to 1133 Prescott A on a shooting. The 20 – year old victim suffering from a gunshot wound was found at the doorway by responding officers. The victim was transported to a nearby hospital where he was later pronounced deceased. Crimes Against Persons detectives responded to investigate and found the shooting resulted from a drug transaction. On June 4th detectives obtained an arrest warrant for 20-year old Keith Arnold Swint and he was arrested by officers in Sanford, Florida. Swint is awaiting extradition to El Paso. On June 8th SWAT and Crisis Management Team officers arrested 25 –year old Devante Tyshawn Fuller at a residence at the 13600 block of Everingham in Horizon City. The investigation is on-going. Fuller was booked into the El Paso County Detention Facility for Capital Murder under a $1,000,000 bond.

CLICK to VIEW SOURCE