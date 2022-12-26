Deutsche eMark (DEM) Rises 25.5%, Outperforms the Crypto Market Monday – InvestorsObserver

Deutsche eMark (DEM) has been relatively more volatile than the crypto market according to a recent analysis of the market. So far Monday, the crypto has advanced 25.5% to $0.0008426842992.

InvestorsObserver is giving Deutsche eMark a 93 Volatility Rank. Find out what this means to you and get the rest of the rankings on Deutsche eMark!

Highly Volatile

InvestorsObserver gives Deutsche eMark a high volatility rank of 93, placing it in the top 7% of cryptos on the market.The Volatility Gauge analyzes which means that one day won’t define its volatility rank – a trend will.

DEM’s high volatility reading is paired with a low reading on the Risk/Reward Gauge, meaning that the coin has relatively wide price swings and is well protected from price manipulation.Deutsche eMark price is trading above resistance. With support near $0.000613438560371943 and resistance around $0.000786256174301453. This positions Deutsche eMark out of range and potentially in a volatile position if the rally burns out.

What is a Coin?

A coin is a cryptocurrency that exists on its own blockchain. these are typically used for payments. Depending on the cryptocurrency, what those payments are used for may vary from general use in the Digital Money sub-class to more specific uses in some other sub-classes.

