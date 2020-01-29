Detroit woman Konshawntas Boyd sentenced for her role in oxycodone distribution operation

(STL.News) – Konshawntas Boyd, of Detroit, Michigan, was sentenced today to 30 months incarceration for her role in a drug distribution operation, U.S. Attorney Bill Powell announced.

Boyd, age 39, pled guilty to one count of “Maintaining a Drug-Involved Premises” in October 2019. Boyd, a nurse practitioner, admitted that she had an apartment located in Barrington North Apartments in Morgantown, West Virginia, for the purpose of distributing oxycodone from September 2016 to March 2017.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Zelda E. Wesley prosecuted the case on behalf of the government. The Mon Metro Drug and Violent Crime Drug Task Force, a HIDTA-funded initiative, led the investigation. The Task Force consists of the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration. the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, the Federal Bureau of Investigation, Monongalia County Sheriff’s Office, Morgantown Police Department, the Star City Police Department, the West Virginia State Police, the West Virginia University Police Department, the Granville Police Department, and the Monongalia County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office.

The investigation was funded in part by the federal Organized Crime Drug Enforcement Task Force Program (OCDETF). The OCDETF program supplies critical federal funding and coordination that allows federal and state agencies to work together to successfully identify, investigate, and prosecute major interstate and international drug trafficking organizations and other criminal enterprises.

Senior U.S. District Judge Irene M. Keeley presided.

