Detroit: Tia Stout Admits To Drug Charge

Detroit Woman, Tia Stout Admits To Drug Charge

CLARKSBURG, W.V (STL.News) Tia Stout, of Detroit, Michigan, has admitted to a drug charge, United States Attorney William Ihlenfeld announced.

Stout, 32, pleaded guilty today to one count of “Aiding and Abetting the Distribution of Heroin within 1000 feet of a Protected Location.” Stout admitted to working with another to distribute heroin near a playground in Clarksburg in April 2019.

Stout faces at least one year and up to 40 years of incarceration and fine of up to $2,000,000. Under the Federal Sentencing Guidelines, the actual sentence imposed will be based upon the seriousness of the offenses and the prior criminal history, if any, of the defendant.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Zelda E. Wesley is prosecuting the case on behalf of the government. The Greater Harrison Drug Task Force, a HIDTA-funded initiative, investigated.

U.S. Magistrate Judge Michael John Aloi presided.

SOURCE: USDOJ.Today