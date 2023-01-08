Detroit Man Sentenced to More than 10 Years in Prison for Federal Drug Crime

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. – Virgil Montell-Denzel Watkins, 30, of Detroit, Michigan, was sentenced today to 10 years and eight months in prison, to be followed by four years of supervised release, for distributing 5 grams or more of methamphetamine.

According to court documents and statements made in court, Watkins admitted to selling approximately 1 ounce of methamphetamine to a confidential informant at a Marcum Terrace apartment in Huntington on February 3, 2022. Watkins further admitted to selling an additional 6 ounces of methamphetamine to the informant between February 17 and April 18, 2022.

On April 22, 2022, law enforcement officers arrested Watkins and executed a search warrant at the Marcum Terrace apartment. Watkins admitted that the officers found a Glock, Model 30, .45-caliber pistol and approximately 10 grams of fentanyl during the search.

United States Attorney Will Thompson made the announcement and commended the investigative work of the the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI).

United States District Judge Robert C. Chambers imposed the sentence. Assistant United States Attorney Joseph F. Adams prosecuted the case.

A copy of this press release is located on the website of the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of West Virginia. Related court documents and information can be found on PACER by searching for Case No. 3:22-cr-74.

