Detroit Man Ivan Xavier Armstrong Charged with Carjacking and Firearms Offenses Carjacked a retired police officer and shot up a gas station

(STL.News) – A Detroit man was charged yesterday with carjacking, using a firearm in relation to a crime of violence and being a felon in possession of a firearm, announced United States Attorney Matthew Schneider.

Schneider was joined in the announcement by Special Agent in Charge Steven M. D’Antuono, Federal Bureau of Investigation.

Ivan Xavier Armstrong, 36, was arrested and is currently in the custody of the Michigan Department of Corrections on a parole hold.

“The Coronavirus might slow some things down, but it won’t slow down law enforcement who continue to pursue violent criminals in the midst of this pandemic,” said United States Attorney Matthew Schneider. “Our FBI and federal agents are working hard every day to keep our streets safe.”

“Armstrong’s arrest is proof that – in spite of the pandemic – the FBI’s mission to combat violent crime goes on unabated,” said Special Agent in Charge D’Antuono. “I am grateful to the agents and prosecutors who worked quickly and decisively to remove Armstrong from our community.”

According to the criminal complaint, during the early morning hours of April 3, Armstrong allegedly went on a two hour violent crime spree that included kicking in the front door of his mother’s house located on the eastside of Detroit, preventing her from leaving the home, damaging her phone and firing shots at her house. Armstrong then left the area on foot and approached a man sitting in his car. Armstrong tapped the window with his gun and ordered the victim to get out the car. Armstrong then racked the gun at which time the victim exited his vehicle. The victim was then robbed of his wallet which contained his retired police officer credentials.

The complaint further alleges that at approximately 5:04 am, Detroit Police responded to a call for shots fired at a gas station, located at 14820 East Jefferson Avenue in the city of Detroit. The shooter was gone at the time of their arrival, however a review of high definition video taken by numerous cameras installed at the gas station revealed that Armstrong arrived at the gas station in the Hyundai Sonata he had carjacked from the retired police officer. The video from the gas station shows a physical fight ensued and that Armstrong fired several shots at people inside the store. No one was injured. Later that morning, Armstrong was arrested after having broken in to a residence on Alter Rd, in Detroit.

United States Attorney Matthew Schneider, in announcing the charges, praised the agents of the FBI for their diligent work on this case and getting Armstrong off the streets.

If convicted, Armstrong could face decades in federal prison.

A complaint is only a charge and is not evidence of guilt. Trial cannot be held on felony charges in a complaint. When the investigation is completed a determination will be made whether to seek a felony indictment.

