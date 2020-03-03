Detroit man Aaron Johnson found sleeping in U-Haul with engine running at gas pump sentenced to prison for counterfeiting credit cards in Ohio

(STL.News) – Aaron Johnson, 32, and Timothy Banks, 22, caught the attention of law enforcement when they fell asleep in a U-Haul van with the engine running at a gas pump in Miami County.

Johnson was sentenced in U.S. District Court to 21 months in prison for counterfeiting credit cards, and the court entered its judgment today.

According to court documents, Johnson conspired with Banks to make money through counterfeiting by re-encoding gift cards with stolen credit card account numbers.

In August 2018, Johnson rented a U-Haul van in Rochester, Mich. for what was supposed to be a one-day rental.

Instead, Johnson kept the U-Haul for nearly a month and drove it more than 8,000 miles, including to Miami County, Ohio. On Sept. 1, law enforcement officers observed Johnson and Banks asleep in the van connected to a gas station pump with the engine running.

Officers approached the van at the Speedway gas station in Miami County, fearing the men had overdosed in the vehicle. Instead, officers discovered Banks asleep at the wheel, and Johnson asleep on an inflatable mattress in the rear compartment of the van. Officers also found a credit card reader/encoder, 12 counterfeit credit cards, 41 re-encoded gift cards, and a total of 54 credit card account numbers. Officers also discovered $100 in Target gift cards and $365 in iTunes gift cards.

Johnson and Banks pleaded guilty in February 2019 to conspiring to use counterfeit access devices. Banks was sentenced earlier this year to probation with home confinement.

David M. DeVillers, United States Attorney for the Southern District of Ohio, Yvonne DiCristoforo, Special Agent in Charge, United States Secret Service and Miami County Sheriff Dave Duchak announced the sentence imposed by U.S. District Judge Walther H. Rice. First Assistant United States Attorney Vipal J. Patel is representing the United States in this case.

