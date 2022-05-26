Detroit: Devonte Jamer Pleads Guilty to Federal Meth Crime

Detroit Man, Devonte Jamer McItyer Pleads Guilty to Federal Methamphetamine Crime

(STL.News) A Detroit man pleaded guilty today to possession with intent to distribute 50 grams or more of methamphetamine.

According to court documents and statements made in court, Devonte Jamer McItyer, 27, admitted to selling approximately 1 ounce of methamphetamine to a confidential informant in Huntington on October 2, 2019. Following the sale, a Cabell County sheriff’s deputy pulled over a vehicle in which McItyer was a passenger.

The deputy found approximately 142 grams of methamphetamine under McItyer’s seat. McItyer admitted to placing the drugs there for later distribution. McItyer further admitted to possessing a loaded Smith & Wesson .40-caliber pistol that the deputy also found in the vehicle.

McItyer is scheduled to be sentenced on September 6, 2022, and faces a mandatory minimum of five years and up to 40 years in prison, as well as up to four years of supervised release and a $5 million fine.

United States Attorney Will Thompson made the announcement and commended the investigative work of the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI), the Southern West Virginia TOC-West Task Force, and the Cabell County Sheriff’s Department.

United States District Judge Robert C. Chambers presided over the hearing. Assistant United States Attorney Joseph F. Adams is prosecuting the case.

This prosecution is part of an Organized Crime Drug Enforcement Task Forces (OCDETF) investigation. OCDETF identifies, disrupts, and dismantles the highest-level drug traffickers, money launderers, gangs, and transnational criminal organizations that threaten the United States by using a prosecutor-led, intelligence-driven, multi-agency approach that leverages the strengths of federal, state, and local law enforcement agencies against criminal networks.

