Detectives Working to Identify Walgreens Robbery Suspect

Nashville, TN (STL.News) South, Hermitage, and Midtown Hills Precinct detectives are working to identify the man believed responsible for four robberies beginning in May at the following Walgreens locations:

• 1081 Thompson Lane on July 6th;

• 4201 Nolensville Pike on June 19th;

• 4001 Central Pike on May 31st;

• 4001 Central Pike on May 4th.

In each case, the suspect displays a handgun and demands pain medication. He is a black man who appears to be in his 30s. He is approximately 5’8” tall with a heavy build.

Anyone with information about the gunman or who recognizes him is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 615-742-7463. Callers to Crime Stoppers can remain anonymous and qualify for a cash reward.

