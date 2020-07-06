Detectives Investigating Fatal Shooting on Maurice Bowers at Phipps Drive

Nashville, TN (STL.News) North Precinct detectives are investigating Saturday’s 9:25 p.m. fatal shooting of Maurice Bowers, 31, outside a house in the 500 block of Phipps Drive.

According to witnesses, Bowers was attending a party at the residence when an unknown individual began firing into the crowd, striking Bowers. He was driven by personal vehicle to Skyline Medical Center where he died.

The motive for this fatal shooting, and whether Bowers was the intended target, remains under investigation. Anyone with information about Bowers’ murder is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 615-742-7463. Callers to Crime Stoppers can remain anonymous and qualify for a cash reward.

