Derek Dean Darity Pleads Guilty after Robbing a Bank with a Modified Flare Gun

(STL.News) – A Tulsa man pleaded guilty Monday in U.S. District Court for robbing an Arvest Bank using a modified flare gun, announced U.S. Attorney Trent Shores.

Derek Dean Darity, 50, pleaded guilty to bank robbery with a dangerous weapon and to using, carrying, and discharging a firearm during and in relation to a crime of violence.

“Derek Darity discharged a flare gun while robbing a bank here in Tulsa. Bank robbers like Darity should expect to meet a federal prosecutor in the courtroom. When you put in danger the lives of Oklahomans, you better believe we take notice,” said U.S. Attorney Trent Shores. “I am grateful to our law enforcement partners who investigated this case and to the Florida Highway Patrol for locating and arresting Darity so he could face justice in northern Oklahoma.”

In his written plea agreement, Darity admitted that on Oct. 21, 2019, he robbed the Arvest Bank located at 4103 S. Garnett Road in Tulsa. During the crime, Darity handed a teller a note that warned them he had a gun and demanded the tellers put all their money into a bag. He also admitted to pulling out the orange gun and firing a shot into the ceiling. The modified flare gun was loaded with a 20-gauge shotgun shell. Darity then fled from the scene with the stolen money. He was eventually arrested on Oct. 24, 2019, in White Springs, Florida.

U.S. District Judge Gregory K. Frizzell set sentencing for Sept. 11, 2020.

The Tulsa Police Department; FBI; Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives; and Florida Highway Patrol conducted the investigation. Assistant U.S. Attorney Ryan M. Roberts is prosecuting the case.

