Deputy Secretary Sherman’s Meeting with Swedish Minister for Foreign Affairs Linde

Washington, DC (STL.News) The following is attributable to Spokesperson Ned Price:

Deputy Secretary of State Wendy Sherman met with Swedish Foreign Minister Ann Linde today and discussed shared concerns on Russia’s military build-up on Ukraine’s borders. The Deputy Secretary and Foreign Minister affirmed their continued commitment to confront global challenges including building on our collective efforts to end the war in Yemen, strengthening regional security, and promoting democracy. The Deputy Secretary thanked the Foreign Minister for her tenure as the Chairperson-in-Office of the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe and discussed continued bilateral cooperation.