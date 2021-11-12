Deputy Secretary Sherman’s Meeting with Peruvian President

November 12, 2021 Maryam Shah Politics
Washington, DC (STL.News) The below is attributable to Spokesperson Ned Price:

Deputy Secretary of State Wendy R. Sherman met virtually with Peruvian President Pedro Castillo yesterday from Lima, Peru, while the President was visiting rural communities in Ayacucho, Peru. Deputy Secretary Sherman and President Castillo discussed issues important to the U.S.-Peru bilateral relationship, including growing bilateral opportunities for trade and investment, advancing human rights, promoting inclusive economic growth, and combating the climate crisis. Deputy Secretary Sherman also thanked President Castillo for Peru’s work to strengthen democracy.

