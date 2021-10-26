Deputy Secretary Sherman’s Meeting with Latvian Foreign Minister

October 26, 2021
Washington, DC (STL.News) The below is attributable to Spokesperson Ned Price:

Deputy Secretary of State Wendy R. Sherman met with Latvian Foreign Minister Edgars Rinkevics today, in Washington, D.C. Deputy Secretary Sherman and Foreign Minister Rinkevics emphasized the importance of NATO for U.S. and European security and the need to work together on our shared security challenges.  They also discussed U.S. support for the Three Seas Initiative and the 2022 Three Seas Initiative Summit in Riga, and Deputy Secretary Sherman thanked Latvia for hosting the upcoming NATO Ministerial.

 

